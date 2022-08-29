Previous
Next
Happy Thoughts by helenw2
Photo 4218

Happy Thoughts

spotted at Titahi Bay beach today after they enjoyed patting a wee dog, love how they both have their right arm raised up like "the thinker"
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Mother and daughter?
August 29th, 2022  
Delboy79 ace
Great candid
August 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise