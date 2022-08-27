Previous
Close Combat by helenw2
Photo 4217

Close Combat

enjoyed an afternoon at a medieval battle in Upper Hutt - man can they take a good whack on the head!
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
kali ace
wow not something you see every day!
August 27th, 2022  
