Photo 4296
Cosy Corner
my friend told me about an awesome big book barn in Chertsey that had a couple of cats, so of course I had to visit and had a lovely time with resident Zag and got lovely cuddles to boot.
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4296
Views
7
365
X-T4
19th November 2022 10:18am
