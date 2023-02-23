Previous
Fresh Delivery by helenw2
Fresh Delivery

couldn't believe it when I saw these two sausage dogs lining up with their Dad for hotdogs on the Queenstown waterfront:-p
23rd February 2023

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
