Looking at You by helenw2
Photo 4413

Looking at You

these two were watching some buskers on Lambton Quay
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 20th, 2023  
