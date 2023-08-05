Previous
Captain by helenw2
Photo 4543

Captain

Gary was the driver on our fabric shop hop bus tour to quilting fabric shops. Added in some blur in editing to look like we were travelling.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Suzanne ace
I like the edit
August 6th, 2023  
