Goosey Goosey Gander by helenw2
Goosey Goosey Gander

spotted these geese waddling around in a paddock in Ohariu Valley
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
Love the line up
August 6th, 2023  
