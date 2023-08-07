Previous
Fast and Furious by helenw2
Fast and Furious

my nephew had lots of fun driving up and down the street for me in his new car so I could practice my panning. will need to try again to get it sharper but it was fun
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
Practice just moving your camera with different moving things. So you get so you can move the same pace as what you are trying to photograph. No pictures until you feel you have it. I used to sit in a park during my lunch break and just practice on the cars up on the highway nearby. Got pretty good at it.
August 7th, 2023  
