Big Winner
I sat next to Janine for the past 2 days as I shot the AdmiNZ conference and was so pleased for her tonight when she won NZ Administrator of the year! just love this pic showing her "pinch me moment"
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
26th August 2023 7:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
