Big Winner by helenw2
Photo 4564

Big Winner

I sat next to Janine for the past 2 days as I shot the AdmiNZ conference and was so pleased for her tonight when she won NZ Administrator of the year! just love this pic showing her "pinch me moment"
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
