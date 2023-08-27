Previous
A Dogs Life by helenw2
A Dogs Life

back to my muse Zeb today who was enjoying a snooze on his Dad Terry's leg.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
Too adorable
August 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet
August 27th, 2023  
