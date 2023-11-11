Previous
Interconnection by helenw2
Photo 4639

Interconnection

had a fabulous quiet retreat at the Home of Compassion in Island Bay on a stunning Wellington day where it was easy to feel at one with creation!
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

