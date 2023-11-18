Previous
Not for Sale by helenw2
Photo 4646

Not for Sale

found the gorgeous Teddy at an op shop in Whanganui and followed him all around the shop. His mum helped me try and get some good piccies coz she wanted a nice photo for his Dad!
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Dawn ace
Cute
November 18th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
HIs Dad will LOVE this! Great capture!
November 18th, 2023  
