Not a Patch on Me by helenw2
we wanted to learn how to play our new game Calico - about creating quilts that attract cats to sit on them - I love both cats and quilting so seemed like a good match. Basil didn't understand why I didn't just play with him!
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
