Three's a Crowd by helenw2
Photo 4675

Three's a Crowd

loved this little scene on Lambton Quay, but it was only later when I noticed she was giving him a gift.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
