Christmas Dads by helenw2
Christmas Dads

our friend Jaron on the left was joined by some other Dads to sing beautiful carols at our Christmas eve church service.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand.
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
December 24th, 2023  
