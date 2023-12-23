Sign up
Previous
Photo 4680
Line of Sight
spotted in Ohariu Valley. Very far away, so not amazing shot, but so happy to spot and view this hawk flying around and landing on this fence.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
23rd December 2023 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
