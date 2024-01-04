Previous
Little Climber by helenw2
Photo 4692

Little Climber

enjoyed some time in the sun at the Welly zoo watching Akido the 2 year old chimp who is too cute
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Carolinesdreams ace
We were at the zoo today too :)
January 4th, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
@carolinesdreams wow - that is so cool!
January 4th, 2024  
Carolinesdreams ace
@helenw2 my photos were all rubbish though.
January 4th, 2024  
