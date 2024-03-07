Previous
Exception by helenw2
Photo 4752

Exception

there are so many no smoking signs in this area but it all still carries on! haha
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Grrr! You have him on camera!!
March 7th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
wow, perfect moment.
March 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise