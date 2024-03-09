Sign up
Photo 4753
Dinner's Up
so cool to capture a Tern bringing dinner back for its chick at Plimmerton
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5
1
1
365
X-T5
9th March 2024 12:36pm
kali
ace
fabulous!
March 9th, 2024
