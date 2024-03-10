Previous
Windswept Wanderer by helenw2
Photo 4754

Windswept Wanderer

loved the background as this horse was making its way home in the dappled afternoon light of Ohariu Valley
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1302% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Horses are so very photogenic. Lovely photo.
March 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise