Previous
Photo 4754
Windswept Wanderer
loved the background as this horse was making its way home in the dappled afternoon light of Ohariu Valley
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
1
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4754
photos
72
followers
59
following
4747
4748
4749
4750
4751
4752
4753
4754
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
10th March 2024 4:09pm
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Horses are so very photogenic. Lovely photo.
March 10th, 2024
