Photo 4771
Lunchtime Guide
always love it when Kate Shepherd points things out on Midland Park
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
3
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
8
3
1
365
X-T5
28th March 2024 12:16pm
Karen
ace
Awesome capture - what an intriguing statue. The print on it looks as if it could be quotes from a book?
March 28th, 2024
Helen Westerbeke
@cocokinetic
yes they are from her writing
March 28th, 2024
Karen
ace
@helenw2
Thanks! Will research her work.
March 28th, 2024
