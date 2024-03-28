Previous
Lunchtime Guide by helenw2
Photo 4771

Lunchtime Guide

always love it when Kate Shepherd points things out on Midland Park
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
Awesome capture - what an intriguing statue. The print on it looks as if it could be quotes from a book?
March 28th, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
@cocokinetic yes they are from her writing
March 28th, 2024  
Karen ace
@helenw2
Thanks! Will research her work.
March 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise