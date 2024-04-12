Previous
Best in Show by helenw2
Best in Show

these sheep were enjoying a higher vantage point in their paddock on the way to Ohakune.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Suzanne ace
Great shot! Nothing sheepish about them at all!
April 12th, 2024  
