Photo 4787
Far From Home
met this beautiful Samoyd at Ohakune railway station. To me he looks like a polar bear a long way from sea.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
13th April 2024 2:40pm
