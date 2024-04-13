Previous
Far From Home by helenw2
Photo 4787

Far From Home

met this beautiful Samoyd at Ohakune railway station. To me he looks like a polar bear a long way from sea.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise