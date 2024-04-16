Sign up
Photo 4790
Little Boss
my old Boss came in to show us her 6 week old Hazel who I call "little boss". I think this particular shot shows her totally looking like a Boss - haha
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4790
photos
80
followers
67
following
1312% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
16th April 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
