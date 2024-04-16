Previous
Little Boss by helenw2
Photo 4790

Little Boss

my old Boss came in to show us her 6 week old Hazel who I call "little boss". I think this particular shot shows her totally looking like a Boss - haha
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise