Previous
Photo 4791
Jeremy's PA (Puzzle Assistant)
spotted on my way into town today.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
2
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4791
photos
80
followers
67
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
17th April 2024 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Nice spotting
April 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha the dog looks a bit bored maybe he is saying 'are we there yet'
April 17th, 2024
