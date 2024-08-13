Previous
Puffer Project by helenw2
Puffer Project

there is a love affair with the puffer jacket in Welly - happy to capture two guys with matching wardrobes chatting to each other in Wellington Railway Station.
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
