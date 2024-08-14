Previous
The Low Down by helenw2
Photo 4907

The Low Down

I was busy photographing the daffodils, but Basil had to get involved didn't he, and who ends up as pic of the day! oh boy!
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise