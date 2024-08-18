Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4910
Couch Surfers
Sarah and Issy were at a family lunch today and at times spent some time on their phones, being true to their age group.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4910
photos
78
followers
67
following
1345% complete
View this month »
4903
4904
4905
4906
4907
4908
4909
4910
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
18th August 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I do believe smart phones are one of the few things that are truly cross-generational!
August 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close