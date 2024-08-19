Sign up
Photo 4911
Mojo Charging Station
this lady was well enjoying the sunshine we had today - a lovely break from a fair wack of rain lately!
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
19th August 2024 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
She looks very relaxed
August 19th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Is it that warm?
August 19th, 2024
Helen Westerbeke
@yaorenliu
it was for a little bit :-)
August 19th, 2024
