Arresting Jewellery by helenw2
Arresting Jewellery

never seen this before, all very casual in Lambton Quay. As I walked past I heard him saying to the officers "yeah, I thought I would get away with it..." wonder what it was - maybe shoplifting?
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand.
