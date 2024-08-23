Previous
Ghost Car by helenw2
Photo 4915

Ghost Car

was playing around with multiple exposures at Silverstream Retreat, when a grey car drove though my scene - so I captured it to see what it would look like - ghostly which is cool.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Neat
August 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise