Photo 4916
Look of Love
Assistance dog in training, Reese was lapping up all the attention when she visited our quilting retreat today - a lovely distraction.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
0
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
