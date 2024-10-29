Sign up
Previous
Photo 4980
I Hear You
enjoyed a lovely morning at the zoo, especially with the cotton topped tamarins. he was tilting his head at me like you see dogs do - haha
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
29th October 2024 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
