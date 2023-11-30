Sign up
Photo 1075
Duckpocalypse
The lake is mostly frozen so the ducks are very happy for a bit of extra food.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1261
photos
80
followers
31
following
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
184
1071
185
1072
1073
186
1074
1075
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL7
Taken
30th November 2023 10:30am
Tags
ducks
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of all these hungry beauties.
November 30th, 2023
