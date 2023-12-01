Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1076
Ice skating on a frozen lake
Cold start to December here; -9C this morning
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1263
photos
80
followers
31
following
294% complete
View this month »
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
Latest from all albums
185
1072
1073
186
1074
1075
187
1076
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
1st December 2023 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frost
,
skating
Diana
ace
Picture perfect, were you out skating too?
December 1st, 2023
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana, no I was not skating but the path I was hiking was icy and probably as slippery as the ice on the lake in places :-)
December 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close