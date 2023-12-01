Previous
Ice skating on a frozen lake by helstor365
Photo 1076

Ice skating on a frozen lake

Cold start to December here; -9C this morning
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Picture perfect, were you out skating too?
December 1st, 2023  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana, no I was not skating but the path I was hiking was icy and probably as slippery as the ice on the lake in places :-)
December 1st, 2023  
