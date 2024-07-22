Previous
Hand in hand by helstor365
312 / 365

Hand in hand

22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture! Love the colourful buildings and beautiful sky.
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise