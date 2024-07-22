Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
312 / 365
Hand in hand
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1622
photos
89
followers
36
following
85% complete
View this month »
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
Latest from all albums
1306
310
1307
311
1308
1309
312
1310
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
X-T2
Taken
22nd July 2024 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bergen
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture! Love the colourful buildings and beautiful sky.
July 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close