Photo 1354
Peaking through
Reflections and Mount Ulriken in the background peaking through the cloud cover.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
4th September 2024 9:24am
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflection
,
clouds
,
cloudy
