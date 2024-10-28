Sign up
Previous
Photo 1408
The Hope tree
A knitted tree full of knitted, colourful butterflies at the entrance to the "Cancer building" at the hospital.
I'm no expert so it might be crocheted instead of knitted
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1798
photos
89
followers
35
following
385% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
28th October 2024 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hope
,
cancer
Dorothy
ace
It’s lovely.
October 28th, 2024
