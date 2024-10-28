Previous
The Hope tree by helstor365
Photo 1408

The Hope tree

A knitted tree full of knitted, colourful butterflies at the entrance to the "Cancer building" at the hospital.

I'm no expert so it might be crocheted instead of knitted
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
It’s lovely.
October 28th, 2024  
