Wet autumn leaves by helstor365
Wet autumn leaves

It is an Olympus TG-5 waterproof camera day today :-) There is a storm passing Western Norway and most of the autumn leaves are now on the ground
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Corinne C ace
Very helpful for reflections in puddles. Great shot.
October 21st, 2024  
