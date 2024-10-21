Sign up
Photo 1401
Wet autumn leaves
It is an Olympus TG-5 waterproof camera day today :-) There is a storm passing Western Norway and most of the autumn leaves are now on the ground
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
reflection
autumn
Corinne C
ace
Very helpful for reflections in puddles. Great shot.
October 21st, 2024
