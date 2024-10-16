Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1396
Tree stumps and autumn leaves
I have no idea what the blue colour is but I like it :-)
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1779
photos
88
followers
35
following
382% complete
View this month »
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
Latest from all albums
375
1392
376
1393
377
1394
1395
1396
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
16th October 2024 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
tree stump
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close