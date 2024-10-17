Previous
Bamboo and Japanese maple tree by helstor365
Bamboo and Japanese maple tree

Not what you expect to find on a walk in a Bergen suburb :-) Well, there are quite a few Japanese maple trees around but I've only seen bamboo in the botanical gardens here.

When I showed the photo to Claudia she said it could just as well have been taken on a farm in Colombia!
Helge E. Storheim

