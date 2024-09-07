Autumn vibes IV

Just as autumn arrives so do the seasonal upper respiratory infections. We both seem to have picked up a bug; Claudia has a fever, cough and muscle aches whereas I seem to have gotten a sinus infection.



I'm worried about Claudia, she has just finished a year of cancer treatment with chemo, surgery and radiation. Luckily she is cancer free but she has to have therapy to deal with some of the side effects of the treatment so she is still not back to full strength.



I have a worry concerning me too... this infection developed very quickly and I didn't have time to go shopping before I got sick and contagious so I am worried I'll run out of coffee before I can go to the grocery store again :-)