Avocado

Since I'm not going out these days its hard to find things to photograph. Today I took a photo of my new avocado plant. My old one is in a sorry state atm. I don't know if it is dying or just hibernating now that autumn and winter is setting in. I seem to remember that this happened once before (was it last year?). I just put it away and neglected it all winter and was very surprised when spring came and I saw new leaves starting to grow.



Anyway... this one is much prettier than the old one :-)



To try to make the shot a little bit more interesting I took it with the Holga toy lens on the camera