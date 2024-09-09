Previous
Avocado by helstor365
Avocado

Since I'm not going out these days its hard to find things to photograph. Today I took a photo of my new avocado plant. My old one is in a sorry state atm. I don't know if it is dying or just hibernating now that autumn and winter is setting in. I seem to remember that this happened once before (was it last year?). I just put it away and neglected it all winter and was very surprised when spring came and I saw new leaves starting to grow.

Anyway... this one is much prettier than the old one :-)

To try to make the shot a little bit more interesting I took it with the Holga toy lens on the camera
Helge E. Storheim

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 9th, 2024  
