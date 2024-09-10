Sign up
Photo 1360
Orange bucket
Felt well enough to venture outside today but had to be quick because it is starting to rain at noon and it won't stop again until Friday evening :-(
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
3
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
10th September 2024 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 10th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I really like this and the title is whimsical.
September 10th, 2024
Brian
ace
Well captured and titled
September 10th, 2024
