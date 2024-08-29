Sign up
PlanB (Blue hour long exposure test Edition)
Just testing :-)
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
10
2
Extras
Canon EOS M50
30th August 2024 9:22pm
planb
Beverley
ace
Beautiful results…
August 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Good test outcome
August 30th, 2024
