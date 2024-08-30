Sign up
Previous
342 / 365
Today's schrooms.
And for dinner today we're having stroganoff with mushrooms (but not these ones :-)
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
3
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1691
photos
89
followers
36
following
93% complete
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
340
1345
341
1346
1347
1348
342
1349
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
30th August 2024 10:47am
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
August 30th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous among the greenery. I love stroganoff! Enjoy.
August 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shiny ones, love the greens surrounding them.
August 30th, 2024
