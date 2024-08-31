Previous
Something I would normally just walk past without even thinking about taking a photo of it, but there was something in the colour and lines in the old log I liked so I took a shot anyway.

I like some of the "ingredients" in the image but I'm not sure if it works as a composition.. it is a bit "untidy" :-)
