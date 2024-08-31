Sign up
Previous
344 / 365
Log
Something I would normally just walk past without even thinking about taking a photo of it, but there was something in the colour and lines in the old log I liked so I took a shot anyway.
I like some of the "ingredients" in the image but I'm not sure if it works as a composition.. it is a bit "untidy" :-)
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
94% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
31st August 2024 10:48am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
log
