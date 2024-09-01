Sign up
345 / 365
Shadow diagonal
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1697
photos
90
followers
36
following
94% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
1st September 2024 10:58am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
window
,
shadow
,
diagonal
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, such great textures and shapes.
September 1st, 2024
