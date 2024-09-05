Previous
Indian summer by helstor365
Indian summer

Sunny and (very) warm day in Bergen today. New official record for September is 28.6C. Warmer than Mallorca and Ibiza :-)
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Helge E. Storheim

Beverley
Wow! You must be very happy! Lovely
September 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
September 5th, 2024  
Corinne C
Splendid scenery
September 5th, 2024  
Rob Z
Lovely lighting on the wharves. I'm afraid I believe that Winter is going to become Summer, and Summer is going to become Hell!
September 5th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle
Det har vært varmt her og, men tror nok ikke mer en 25 da jeg var i Sarpsborg i dag
September 5th, 2024  
