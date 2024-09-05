Sign up
347 / 365
Indian summer
Sunny and (very) warm day in Bergen today. New official record for September is 28.6C. Warmer than Mallorca and Ibiza :-)
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
5
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1704
photos
90
followers
36
following
95% complete
Tags
bergen
Beverley
ace
Wow! You must be very happy! Lovely
September 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Splendid scenery
September 5th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lovely lighting on the wharves. I'm afraid I believe that Winter is going to become Summer, and Summer is going to become Hell!
September 5th, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Det har vært varmt her og, men tror nok ikke mer en 25 da jeg var i Sarpsborg i dag
September 5th, 2024
