Wasp, bee or hoverfly? by helstor365
Wasp, bee or hoverfly?

I have no idea!

The waterproof Olympus TG-5 compact camera has a "microscope" mode that let you get seriously into macro territory.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Helge E. Storheim

Corinne C ace
Wow this is a fabulous close up!
September 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great Close up
September 4th, 2024  
