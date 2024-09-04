Sign up
Previous
346 / 365
Wasp, bee or hoverfly?
I have no idea!
The waterproof Olympus TG-5 compact camera has a "microscope" mode that let you get seriously into macro territory.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
2
3
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1702
photos
90
followers
36
following
94% complete
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
1
345
1351
2
1352
1353
346
1354
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Camera
TG-5
Taken
4th September 2024 12:28pm
Corinne C
ace
Wow this is a fabulous close up!
September 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great Close up
September 4th, 2024
